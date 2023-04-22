Create New Account
Determined Patriotism | Doug Billings
39 views
A StoneWall's Perspective
Published Yesterday |
In this episode of A StoneWall's Perspective, Alex interviews author and podcaster Doug Billings. Doug is the host of The Right Side, in which he has been able to interview General Michael Flynn, Eric Trump, Mike Lindell, and many more. In this episode, Alex and Doug talk about the conference that Doug is hosting in Branson, Missouri, called Determined Patriotism Conference. The featured speakers include Mike Lindell, General Michael Flynn, Devin Nunes, David and Stacy Whited, Ann Vandersteel, John Di Lemme, Mel K, Attorney Thomas Renz, Fr. James Altman, and myself.


This conference is something that you will NOT want to miss! The speakers are phenomenal! To find more information about this conference, go to www.determinedpatriotismconference.com


