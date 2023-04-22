Determined Patriotism | Doug Billings

In this episode of A StoneWall's Perspective, Alex interviews author and podcaster Doug Billings. Doug is the host of The Right Side, in which he has been able to interview General Michael Flynn, Eric Trump, Mike Lindell, and many more. In this episode, Alex and Doug talk about the conference that Doug is hosting in Branson, Missouri, called Determined Patriotism Conference. The featured speakers include Mike Lindell, General Michael Flynn, Devin Nunes, David and Stacy Whited, Ann Vandersteel, John Di Lemme, Mel K, Attorney Thomas Renz, Fr. James Altman, and myself.





This conference is something that you will NOT want to miss! The speakers are phenomenal! To find more information about this conference, go to www.determinedpatriotismconference.com





ALSO!!! WHEN YOU GO TO MYPILLOW.COM AND USE PROMO CODE STONEWALL YOU WILL GET MYPILLOW SLIPPERS FOR ONLY $25!



