Same Facts, Opposite Conclusions - #PropagandaWatch

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SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=38367
So how do you start from the same facts and arrive at exactly opposite conclusions? Let's find out as we delve into a recent report about lockdown-related deaths from The Sunday Times.
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