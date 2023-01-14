Una Sociedad Basada en La Biblia

El cuadragésimo cuarto sermón de laiglesiadelanube.com, predicado por el hno. Roberto Breaker, en lo cual él muestra como debe ser la sociedad según la biblia, y como el mundo debe vivir según las reglas de Dios.
