March 27th, the scene of “concentration camp” for quarantined people at the Shanghai world expo park.

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Netizens said that it could accommodate at least 5,000 people. A large number of non-severe patients were pulled in for centralized quarantine. The bus was still transporting quarantined people, and those without beds were sitting and waiting.