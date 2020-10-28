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#17 Reparations for Blacks - 25 Nightmares That Will Happen if Joe Biden Steals the Election
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3 views • October 28, 2020
#17) Reparations for Blacks – Under a Biden presidency, efforts will commence to confiscate earnings and assets from White people (who never owned any slaves, by the way) and redistribute that money to Blacks and People of Color (none of whom were ever slaves). This effort is called “reparations” and it goes hand-in-hand with the entire White guilt narrative of the intolerant Left, which now says that White people are evil because of the way they were born, while Black people are superior and must be given extraordinary powers and authority in society (that they didn’t earn) because of the color of their skin, even when those Blacks are incompetent and utterly unqualified for such jobs, which is very often the case. How many Black police chiefs in America are incompetent and unqualified but got the job because they were Black?
Written by Mike Adams at Natural News Read More https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-10-11-nightmare-things-will-happen-if-joe-biden-wins-the-election.html
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Written by Mike Adams at Natural News Read More https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-10-11-nightmare-things-will-happen-if-joe-biden-wins-the-election.html
#reparations #momoney #poc #25nightmares #nightmare #naturalnews #mikeadams #healthranger #realfreenews #botchedbiden #creepyjoebiden #sleepyjoebiden #joeidiot #joemoron #joestupid #bidensucks #dailyjoe #dailyjoebiden #joebiden #biden #biden2020 #bidendenial #joekamala #trump #trump2020 #maga #maga2020 #kag #americafirst #maskupmetro #omaha #nebraska #omahanebraska #maskupomaha #maskupne #maskupnebraska #covid #covid19 #NECovid19 #Covid19Nebraska #maskmandate #maskupdate #covidhysteria #endlessemergency #covidkaren #nomaskomaha #lincoln #lincolnnebraska #nomasklincoln #savelives #muzzleup #holdyourbreath #maskupchallenge #maskupmetrochallenge #beahero #tyranny #medicaltyranny #nomask #nomasknoentry
More Real Free News https://realfreenews.com/
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