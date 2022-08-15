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MIKE WAS RIGHT! WORMWOOD SYSTEM DEBRI EXPLODED OVER UTAH, DEMON HEARD WITH SONIC BOOM - LIVE W-ME READ👇
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1223 views • August 15, 2022

Brandon cory Nagley


Aug 14, 2022 INSIDER MIKE FROM AROUND THE WORLD WAS RIGHT AGAIN!!!(WORMWOOD-PLANET X SYSTEM METEOR-ASTEROID DEBRI EXPLODED OVER UTAH-DEMONIC VOICE WAS HEARD WITH THE SONIC BOOM!!!/LIVE REAL AND RAW TALK WITH ME TO ALL WHO LISTEN FROM MY FACEBOOK LIVESTREAM/SATANIC RITUAL SHOWING BIBLE PROPHECY SHOVED IN OUR FACES IN UK OLYMPIC EVENT (THEY SHOWED DEBRIS FALLING BY THE MILLIONS-YES MILLIONS ARE COMING)-THESE ARE THE END TIMES SIGNS JESUS CHRIST (YESHUA) WARNED YOU ALL WOULD COME-THE TIME IS "NOW" TO ACCEPT OR REJECT CHRIST AS LORD ( YOUR TIME IS SOON UP) READ BELOW.

Today is now 8/14/22. i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence. In todays video you'll hear real raw talk from me as I livestreamed this video on Facebook first now I'm posting my Facebook live stream here. You'll hear real talk from me. Some experiences in my life spiritually I've gone through. And lots of breaking news stories such as large meteor debri that exploded over Utah causing houses to shake and a large sonic boom occured from it. Even more creepy a demonic voice you'll hear over a house camera as a demonic entity spoke into a camera around the same time the sonic boom exploded over Utah this morning. You'll see a large planet x system body caught by a man in Indonesia just a day or 2 ago. You'll see the red planet x system body caught by me again on German sky cameras plus other planet x system bodies I caught on nasa cameras looking at and around the sun. You'll see the big satanic ritual that just occured in the UKs commonwealth games as also they showed millions of planet x system debri inbound in the opening of their Olympic style games. And insider mike from around the world was right. Major debris slowly coming in now exactly as he warned years ago and his especially a warning he gave on August 9th of multiple debris now to come in Almost daily as just occured in Utah this morning... Plus more...Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video where my pinned comments are in my comments section.


Council of time audio with mike from around the world/

https://m.soundcloud.com/ouncil1archive


Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ra-ZOnXLoo

Keywords
nibiruplanet xwormwoodjesussalvationdemonend timessatanic ritualdebrisasteroidutahdemonic voicemeteorcuriousprovocativesigns in the heavenssystem bodiesbrandon cory nagleyexpodedsonic boom
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