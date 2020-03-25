URGENT Update on COVID19 and Bible Prophecy

This is an urgent update on the COVID19 (novel coronavirus) pandemic that is threatening the whole world, and how it relates to Bible prophecy. Jesus listed pestilences as one of the signs of the times, or, more precisely, the "beginning of sorrows". He specifically said that these beginning of sorrow (including epidemics and wars and rumors of wars) are actually a sign that the end is NOT quite yet. Something worse will come AFTER them. The COVID pandemic could and likely will be solved, bringing peace back to the world. But this is not necessarily good news... because something far more sinister than the coronavirus is looming on the horizon.



This video starts with some things that we announced as early as October of 2019, and includes excerpts from several other videos that we released in November, December, and January. Rather than being out of date, what we said in them is becoming more true with each day that passes.