Ron Paul: They Want to Lock Us Up and Kill the Dollar

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In Part 2 of his exclusive interview with Daniela Cambone, former congressman Ron Paul addresses the economic toll the pandemic has taken on the economy— and how it will ultimately kill the US dollar, which will likely be overtaken by China's yuan. He also talks about the current frothiness in U.S. equities and why the Fed-fueled party won't last forever, leading to a massive correction.
Check out Part 1 of Dani's interview with Ron Paul: https://youtu.be/zpxzjZvZuaY
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