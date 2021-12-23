The Twelve Months of Cover-Ups — VoterGA Christmas Parody Video 12/20/21

“The Twelve Months of Cover-Ups” is based on a true story told here by vibrant off-the-wall characters featuring a cast-and-crew of movers-and-shakers.



It’s been a tough year for Election Integrity — but VoterGA shows the world through video parody that singing out these Election Transparency Cover-Ups is serious fun!



SPECIAL THANKS TO OUR CAST AND CREW



• Aviva Vuvuzela: Director, Editor www.youtube.com/avivasingsout



• Ted Metz: Videography www.youtube.com/OperationEducate



• Betsy Jorgenson: Make Up, Set Dressing, Costumes, Featured Character



• JJ Jorgenson: Production Assistant, Featured Character



• YG Nyghtstorm: Featured Character



• Singing Shepherd: Castle



• The Nonchalant Feline: Le Coeur



• Starring: Garland Favorito, co-founder VoterGA



• Raffy the Wolf a.k.a. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger



• Featuring: Hard-working VoterGA Volunteers



“The Twelve Months of Cover-Ups” — VoterGA Christmas Parody Video premiered during the VoterGA Christmas Dinner Party at Brimstone Restaurant and Tavern in Alpharetta, Georgia on Monday, December 20, 2021.



Please www.voterga.org/DONATE to support our ongoing election integrity efforts.



Voters Organized for Trusted Election Results in Georgia is a non-profit organization.



Donations are tax-deductible and greatly appreciated!



@VoterGA #VoterGA #ChristmasParody #gapol



LYRICS



12 months of cover-ups – For over 12 months, the Georgia Secretary of State and Fulton County have consistently prevented Georgians from inspecting ballots from the Nov. 2020 election or taking server image copies to forensic analysis.



11,000 suspect ballots – Sworn affidavits from senior poll managers and audit monitors state that there are counterfeit ballots in the Fulton County election results that could scale into the tens of thousands.



10 million bucks wasted annually – Georgia counties must pay about $10 million annually extra for maintenance, testing, licensing and logistics of Georgia’s new voting system in addition to the $107 million initially spent by the state.



9-page junked-up court brief – The Georgia SOS and Attorney General filed an Amicus brief with information identified as shown to be false in an attempt to prevent disenfranchised voters from inspecting Fulton County ballots believed to be counterfeit.



850 false tallied Biden votes – Falsified tally sheets with a total of 850-0 votes for Joe Biden were found in the Fulton County audit.



70 counties trashed their election files – 70 Georgia counties admitted that they did not have all their original ballot images from the Nov. 2020 election or failed to comply with an Open Records Request to produce them.



60% audit error rates – The total votes by batch for the actual Fulton County ballot images do not match their reported audit results in 60% of the batches.



5,000 duplicate scans – There are roughly 6,600 duplicate ballots reported in the Fulton County audit results.



4 fired whistle blowers – Two senior poll managers and two elections directors who all found serious evidence of election fraud, or irregularities were terminated or forced to resign.



300 unsafe drop boxes – Roughly 380 drop boxes were disproportionally installed around the state in select counties and filled with hundreds of thousands of ballots that did not have proper chain of custody forms.



2 million lost ballot images – Roughly 1.78 million original ballot images from the Nov. 2020 election are missing from Georgia counties.



A voting system that poops on Georgia law – A U.S. District Court found on Oct. 11, 2020, that Georgia’s new voting system violates two Georgia code sections, but it was used in the Nov. 2020 election anyway.