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5G Neuro and Endocrine-Hormone Damage PART 1: EMFs act on calcium channel function. Dr. Martin Pall with Patrick Timpone on OneRadioNetwork.com
EnergyMe333
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163 views • September 02, 2022

More at: http://energyme333.com/articles/energy5G.html

Martin L Pall, Ph.D. is a Professor Emeritus at Washington State University and expert on EMF (5G) action on voltage gate calcium channels (VGCCs).

"5G attacks our nervous systems including our brains leading to widespread neurological/neuropsychiatric damage. 5G attacks our endocrine (hormone) systems."

What is the basic mechanism of action?

5G and EMFs act on calcium channel function. Calcium channels are essential for healthy body function. "...this is very very important, because it is telling us how the EMFs are working... 29 papers which show you can block [body] effects or greatly lower them with calcium channel blockers...Part of the problem is that these [calcium] channels are essential for body function. Essential for the nervous system, for the muscles, for the heart. You can't just block them..." ~ Dr. Martin Pall, www.OneRadioNetwork.com

"Dr. Martin Pall – 5G: Mr. Pall explains in great detail exactly what EMF’s do and how they disrupt the bodily systems of humans, animals and plants. Great risk for EU, U.S. and International Health! Compelling Evidence for Eight Distinct Types of Great Harm Caused by Electromagnetic Field (EMF) Exposures and the Mechanism that Causes Them – June 20, 2019" ~ www.OneRadioNetwork.com

OneRadioNetwork Full Show: https://oneradionetwork.com/all-shows/dr-martin-pall-5g-great-risk-for-eu-u-s-and-international-health-compelling-evidence-for-eight-distinct-types-of-great-harm-caused-by-electromagnetic-field-emf-exposures-and-the-mechanism-tha/

Letter to The Guardian newspaper, UK, from Martin L. Pall, PhD, Professor Emeritus, Washington State University, July 30, 2019

https://radiationdangers.com/studies/5g-dangers-dr-martin-pall-letter-to-the-guardian-newspaper/


Keywords
emf5gcalcium channelsneuro damage
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