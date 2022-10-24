Episode #23 - National Accounts

In this video, we will be discussing the National Set of Books, i.e., a National Balance Sheet and a National Profit and Loss Account, which are necessary preambles for the introduction of a National Monetary Policy (see episode 10) that is based on the principles of Douglas Social Credit.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.