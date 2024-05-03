Create New Account
University Protests | Follow The Money
The Prisoner
Published 15 hours ago

Two of the main group's behind organising the current university protests are 'IfNotNow' and 'Jewish Voice For Peace', but where do they get their money???

“The best way to control the opposition is to lead it ourselves.”
~ Lenin


Mirrored - Thats Life But Not As We Know It


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

jews controlled opposition jewish voice for peace if not now

