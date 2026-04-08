THIS THURSDAY ON THE HIGHWIRE!

Lockdowns are back, just with a different justification. Toxic air warnings in Arizona and California are keeping people indoors and out of their communities. Is this a real public health response, or is it becoming another tool for control?





Then, the AI data center buildout is encountering resistance from an unexpected direction. States like Maine are pushing back, and their reasons go beyond politics.





And, Del sits down in-studio with Dr. Tina Peers, a functional medicine doctor who developed severe tremors and neuropathy following a COVID vaccine injury. Her recovery came through an augmented form of NAC, and the conversation about how it worked is one you won't want to miss.





Tune in tomorrow!









The HighWire with Del Bigtree

📅April 9, 2026

⏰Thursday, 11AM PT | 2PM ET

📺Watch at: TheHighWire.com/WATCH