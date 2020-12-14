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THE TESTING OF YOUR FAITH
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18 views • December 14, 2020
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 1.Peter 1:6-9. When Christians understand what Peter wrote in verses 3-5, it makes them very happy. They have joy deep in their spirits. But Christians may suffer troubles in their lives. These troubles make them sad for a little while. But they will not be sad for ever. It is easy to be a Christian when life is favourable. But Christians often have troubles in their lives. God uses these troubles to make their faith in God strong and pure. To have faith in God means to trust in God and in Jesus Christ his Son. James 1:2-4 says that troubles help people to grow up as strong Christians. So they should have joy even when they have troubles.
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Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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