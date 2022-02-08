'ABANDON SHIP!' LAST YEAR'S RABID COVID LOCKDOWNERS RACE FOR THE EXITS

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Ron Paul Liberty Report
4521 subscribers
They are desperately hoping that Americans will forget that they were the ones who wanted to "punish" their fellow citizens for not locking down, wearing masks, being forced to take shots. After two years of tyranny, politicians and fake MSM doctors are pretending they were never for any of it. Should they get away with it? Also today: Canadian truckers are threat to democracy, says Canada's PM. And: Rand Paul gets it right about Covid tyranny...