© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Sheriff Mack and challenging the Federal Government"
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
107 views • 6 months ago
In this episode, we explore the fascinating story of Sheriff Richard Mack, the Arizona sheriff who took on the federal government in a landmark case. Known for his commitment to upholding constitutional rights, Mack challenged federal mandates and reshaped the debate over states’ rights and federal authority.Show more
We discuss:
The Brady Act Lawsuit: How Sheriff Mack’s stand against federal gun control led to a Supreme Court victory in 1997
The Founding of CSPOA: Sheriff Mack’s role in the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association and its mission to prioritize local authority
The Balance of Power: The impact of Mack’s advocacy on the relationship between local and federal governments
Influence on Law Enforcement: How Mack’s ideas continue to inspire sheriffs and law enforcement across the nation
Join us as we dive into the story of a sheriff who challenged the system and sparked a movement centered on constitutional rights and local governance.
Follow us on:
Twitter/X: https://x.com/peter_demos
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PeterDemosOfficial
Website: https://www.peterdemos.org/
Show less
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.