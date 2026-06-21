George Galloway & Chris Helali support Iran & Team Melli in this World Cup!

The one and only George Galloway and I support Iran and Team Melli in this World Cup!



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Cynthia... Today’s game will go a long way to deciding how the group finishes.

Kick-off: 3pm ET, 12pm, in Los Angeles, CA

Adding, Spoiler Score Alert:

Group G standings after Iran’s draw with Belgium: Team Melli moves to top of table



A disciplined defensive display and a crucial point against the Red Devils lifted Iran to first place in Group G.