George Galloway & Chris Helali support Iran & Team Melli in this World Cup!

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The one and only George Galloway and I support Iran and Team Melli in this World Cup!
Follow me Christopher Helali, on YouTube, X, Instagram, and TikTok
Cynthia... Today’s game will go a long way to deciding how the group finishes.
Kick-off: 3pm ET, 12pm, in Los Angeles, CA
Adding, Spoiler Score Alert:
Group G standings after Iran’s draw with Belgium: Team Melli moves to top of table
A disciplined defensive display and a crucial point against the Red Devils lifted Iran to first place in Group G.