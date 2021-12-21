NOSHA; Congressman Massie Calls for Abolishing OSHA

Representative Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) informs The New American’s Christian Gomez about the progress of his lawsuit against Speaker Nancy Pelosi for deducting money from the salaries of congressmen who refuse to wear a facemask in the House chamber. Rep. Massie points out that Pelosi’s punitive actions on members of Congress who refused to wear a facemask violates the 27th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. He explains how this is a “case of first impression” and could likely go all the way to the Supreme Court, setting legal precedent.







Gomez also asks Massie about significance and status of his bill to prohibit any requirement that members of the military receive the jab and boosters against COVID-19. Massie also makes the case for abolishing the Occupational Safety and Hazard Administration (OSHA) by passing the “NOSHA Act” (H.R. 5813), recently introduced by Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) and co-sponsored by Rep. Massie. Massie concludes with explaining his opposition to the recent National Defense and Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022 (S. 1605) and the situation in Ukraine.