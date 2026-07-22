When Will Americans Realize the Crisis? An interview with Matt Bracken and Michael Yon

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How long does it take for a crisis to become impossible to ignore? This discussion examines the warning signs of supply disruptions, public awareness, and why many people may not recognize major changes until they directly affect daily life.
#Preparedness #SupplyChain #GlobalCrisis #Awareness #WorldEvents #FoodSecurity
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