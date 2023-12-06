She was very weak, weighing only 475 grams and in critical condition Will she survive?

Pitiful Animal





Dec 5, 2023





This girl was not even two months old and was in critical condition

She was very frail, weighing only 475 grams.

She wasn't eating and her eyes were full of pus

She was struggling with infections, viruses and her nervous system was unstable.

Would she survive?

We knew nothing except that we were then responsible for her

And we had to do everything we could for her

This little girl's life began like that.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

