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Audiobook: Eight O’Clock in the Morning (1963) - "They Live" 1988 Movie is Based On This Story
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65 views • February 23, 2020
Audiobook: “Eight O’Clock in the Morning” written by Ray Nelson
“Eight O’Clock in the Morning” is a short story written by Ray Nelson almost a half century ago. The well known movie “They Live” was based on that story and I just wanted to share it because even thought it’s supposed to be a work of science fiction, the story holds many analogies to our current situation.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
More at: https://www.forum.truthernetwork.com/index.php?topic=84.0
“Eight O’Clock in the Morning” is a short story written by Ray Nelson almost a half century ago. The well known movie “They Live” was based on that story and I just wanted to share it because even thought it’s supposed to be a work of science fiction, the story holds many analogies to our current situation.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
More at: https://www.forum.truthernetwork.com/index.php?topic=84.0
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