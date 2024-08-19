Yesterday, another important incident occurred in the Gaza Strip, resulting in the death of media representatives.

In the residential complex of "Hamad" adjacent to Khan Yunis, an Israeli armored personnel carrier opened fire on a group of journalists who were filming the aftermath of an Israeli Defense Forces ground operation in the area.

As a result of the shooting, journalist Ibrahim Muhareeb was killed. His colleague Salma al-Qadumi received back injuries and is currently receiving medical assistance at the Al-Nasser Hospital, where there is almost no medication left.

It is noteworthy that since the beginning of the Israeli-Palestinian escalation on October 7, 2023, 167 media workers have been killed in the enclave. In this context, the most resonant incident was the death in July of last year of nine journalists and 14 of their family members during an airstrike on Nuseirat in the central part of the Gaza Strip.

🔻The incident is quite indicative in comparison with the events in the Kursk Region. While Ukrainian formations freely allow journalists to enter the occupied territory (using them as human shields), the current Israeli authorities are not at all concerned about violating the norms of international law, in particular the inviolability of journalists.