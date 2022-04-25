Not Your Prayer Closet

Matthew 6:5-8

King James Version

5 And when thou prayest, thou shalt not be as the hypocrites are: for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and in the corners of the streets, that they may be seen of men. Verily I say unto you, They have their reward.



6 But thou, when thou prayest, enter into thy closet, and when thou hast shut thy door, pray to thy Father which is in secret; and thy Father which seeth in secret shall reward thee openly.



7 But when ye pray, use not vain repetitions, as the heathen do: for they think that they shall be heard for their much speaking.



8 Be not ye therefore like unto them: for your Father knoweth what things ye have need of, before ye ask him.