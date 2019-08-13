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A Pro-Choice Dark Age
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4 views • August 13, 2019
Bereft of reason, morality and soap, the heirs to a pro-choice dark age rampage on along their broken path.
With no fancy productions and editing, no Patreon or whatever, this channel is just the world according to a British-born Israelite-Samaritan, using excerpts of live monologues taken from my small group chats.
For more information: [email protected]
www.Israelite-Samaritans.com (non-affiliated)
With no fancy productions and editing, no Patreon or whatever, this channel is just the world according to a British-born Israelite-Samaritan, using excerpts of live monologues taken from my small group chats.
For more information: [email protected]
www.Israelite-Samaritans.com (non-affiliated)
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