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TRUNEWS HEADLINES WITH KERRY KINSEY - FEBRUARY 04, 2021 (MIRROR)
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120 views • February 04, 2021
Feb 4, 2021
Courtesy of TruNews
A Virginia woman dies within hours of getting the Covid vaccine.
Tony Robbins goes off on coronavirus lockdowns and inflated death counts.
Catherine Austin Fitts exposes the connections between Big Tech and the feds to control the world in the documentary “Planet Lockdown.” She says, “A Virus is the perfect invisible enemy; if you can use fear, people will need the government to protect them from the invisible enemy.”
A Florida hospital worker says, "She was told to “prepare for a covid crisis” that’s going to start next week. On “Corona Crazy” the CDC says no cheering during the Super Bowl.
https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-kerry-kinsey-february-04-2021
Courtesy of TruNews
A Virginia woman dies within hours of getting the Covid vaccine.
Tony Robbins goes off on coronavirus lockdowns and inflated death counts.
Catherine Austin Fitts exposes the connections between Big Tech and the feds to control the world in the documentary “Planet Lockdown.” She says, “A Virus is the perfect invisible enemy; if you can use fear, people will need the government to protect them from the invisible enemy.”
A Florida hospital worker says, "She was told to “prepare for a covid crisis” that’s going to start next week. On “Corona Crazy” the CDC says no cheering during the Super Bowl.
https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-kerry-kinsey-february-04-2021
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