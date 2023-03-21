Tucker Carlson and Ed Dowd: There Is A Large Global Murder Scene That Just Occurred

Tucker interviews Ed about his book "Cause Unknown": The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths in 2021 and 2022.

This is part 1 of a multi-part segment.

You'd think if huge numbers of your own citizens start dying for reasons no one can pinpoint, that you would care enough to find out why.

Of all the measurements the federal government takes — there's almost an infinite number of those — whether or not people are alive is the most simple of all.

You're either dead or alive. So we know how many people have died.

The question is why?

Now to give you a sense of what this phenomenon looks like, we're going to read an excerpt — very quick excerpt — from a book called Cause Unknown: The Epidemic of Sudden Death in 2001 and 2002.