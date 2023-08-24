Eric Genuis recital with violinist, cellist, and vocalist - Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul

Albert Alba
Nov 8, 2016
Eric Genuis - Catholic musician and composer - Performance at the Cathedral of Saints Peter & Paul, Providence, RI - Saturday, November 5th, 2016.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q0r9x08H2Yw
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.