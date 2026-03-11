🎵Trade-Based Money Laundering

(Intro)

Oh, the cargo containers, cold and gray

Holding stolen dreams from yesterday

[Muted bass like a heartbeat]

I traded the mornings, the sun on my neck

For the slow, steady drip of a Friday check



(Verse)

Full of what was taken, what was lost

Paying nothing for the staggering cost

Some were full of diamonds, some of gold

Stories bought and sold, untold



I didn’t find it in a vault or a lucky draw

I didn’t inherit the grace of the law

Every dollar’s a sunrise I’ll never see twice

Every hundred’s a weekend—that’s the market price



(Pre-Chorus)

It’s not just a balance, or a figure in ink

It’s the years that I spent on the edge of the brink

Priceless art and jewels from overseas

For a buyer with no empathy



(Chorus – Mash)

A hidden harbor, a pirate's den

Hiding riches from honest men

Just steel and rust and a heavy door

Holding secrets and so much more



And they call it a "loss" like it’s just a mistake

Like a glass you can sweep or a rule you can break

They’re not counting the money—they’re counting my time

In those cold and silent tombs of steel you’ll find



(Verse 2)

I watched my old man, his hands turned to stone

Building a kingdom he never could own

I saw the same cycle, the same silent thief

Turning forty years' labor to one moment’s grief



They talk about "looting" like it’s numbers and gear

But they didn’t see him through the thirtieth year

They didn’t see the "no’s" or the things he outgrew

Just to put a few bricks in a wall he could view



(Bridge – Call & Response)

The seagulls cry, but they cannot see

The pain inside, the misery

The waves crash on the rocky shore

But they can't wash away what's stored



You can re-earn the paper, you can re-build the fence

But you can’t buy back the years spent in defense

Of a future that vanished, a ghost in the light

While those in the harbor sleep soundly at night



In those cold and silent tombs of steel

A world of sorrow, it’s all too real



(Chorus – Big)

A hidden harbor, a pirate's den

Hiding riches from honest men



