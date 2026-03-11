🎵Trade-Based Money Laundering

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Intro)
Oh, the cargo containers, cold and gray
Holding stolen dreams from yesterday
[Muted bass like a heartbeat]
I traded the mornings, the sun on my neck
For the slow, steady drip of a Friday check
(Verse)
Full of what was taken, what was lost
Paying nothing for the staggering cost
Some were full of diamonds, some of gold
Stories bought and sold, untold
I didn’t find it in a vault or a lucky draw
I didn’t inherit the grace of the law
Every dollar’s a sunrise I’ll never see twice
Every hundred’s a weekend—that’s the market price
(Pre-Chorus)
It’s not just a balance, or a figure in ink
It’s the years that I spent on the edge of the brink
Priceless art and jewels from overseas
For a buyer with no empathy
(Chorus – Mash)
A hidden harbor, a pirate's den
Hiding riches from honest men
Just steel and rust and a heavy door
Holding secrets and so much more
And they call it a "loss" like it’s just a mistake
Like a glass you can sweep or a rule you can break
They’re not counting the money—they’re counting my time
In those cold and silent tombs of steel you’ll find
(Verse 2)
I watched my old man, his hands turned to stone
Building a kingdom he never could own
I saw the same cycle, the same silent thief
Turning forty years' labor to one moment’s grief
They talk about "looting" like it’s numbers and gear
But they didn’t see him through the thirtieth year
They didn’t see the "no’s" or the things he outgrew
Just to put a few bricks in a wall he could view
(Bridge – Call & Response)
The seagulls cry, but they cannot see
The pain inside, the misery
The waves crash on the rocky shore
But they can't wash away what's stored
You can re-earn the paper, you can re-build the fence
But you can’t buy back the years spent in defense
Of a future that vanished, a ghost in the light
While those in the harbor sleep soundly at night
In those cold and silent tombs of steel
A world of sorrow, it’s all too real
(Chorus – Big)
A hidden harbor, a pirate's den
Hiding riches from honest men