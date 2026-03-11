BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
🎵Trade-Based Money Laundering
wolfburg
wolfburg
14 views • 2 days ago

(Intro)
Oh, the cargo containers, cold and gray  
Holding stolen dreams from yesterday  
[Muted bass like a heartbeat]  
I traded the mornings, the sun on my neck  
For the slow, steady drip of a Friday check  

(Verse)
Full of what was taken, what was lost  
Paying nothing for the staggering cost  
Some were full of diamonds, some of gold  
Stories bought and sold, untold  

I didn’t find it in a vault or a lucky draw  
I didn’t inherit the grace of the law  
Every dollar’s a sunrise I’ll never see twice  
Every hundred’s a weekend—that’s the market price  

(Pre-Chorus)
It’s not just a balance, or a figure in ink  
It’s the years that I spent on the edge of the brink  
Priceless art and jewels from overseas   
For a buyer with no empathy  

(Chorus – Mash)
A hidden harbor, a pirate's den  
Hiding riches from honest men  
Just steel and rust and a heavy door  
Holding secrets and so much more  

And they call it a "loss" like it’s just a mistake  
Like a glass you can sweep or a rule you can break  
They’re not counting the money—they’re counting my time  
In those cold and silent tombs of steel you’ll find  

(Verse 2)
I watched my old man, his hands turned to stone  
Building a kingdom he never could own  
I saw the same cycle, the same silent thief  
Turning forty years' labor to one moment’s grief  

They talk about "looting" like it’s numbers and gear  
But they didn’t see him through the thirtieth year  
They didn’t see the "no’s" or the things he outgrew  
Just to put a few bricks in a wall he could view  

(Bridge – Call & Response)
The seagulls cry, but they cannot see  
The pain inside, the misery  
The waves crash on the rocky shore  
But they can't wash away what's stored  

You can re-earn the paper, you can re-build the fence  
But you can’t buy back the years spent in defense  
Of a future that vanished, a ghost in the light  
While those in the harbor sleep soundly at night  

In those cold and silent tombs of steel  
A world of sorrow, it’s all too real  

(Chorus – Big)
A hidden harbor, a pirate's den  
Hiding riches from honest men  

Keywords
collapse amidst a smokydark sky filled with real industrial pollution in the foregrounda digital chain or grid overlay partially covers a landscape of seizedbarren farmland
