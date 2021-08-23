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@RAWQBoswin presents ~ Everyone Knows its WENDY!
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22 views • August 23, 2021
⛈⚡️⛈⚡️🌩⚡️⛈⚡️⛈⚡️⛈⚡️⛈⚡️⛈⚡️⛈
A quote from Senator Wendy Rogers ~
"President Trump knows I am fighting hard for election integrity, which is why he quoted me twice in the same week. If you agree with me and President Trump that we must recall our electors and decertify the 2020 election, add your name and let's get this done!"
Wendy Roger's website had been driven offline by high traffic demand for the petition on last week, but has since been restored. GO SIGN IT NOW ~ GOD Bless the PATRIOTS in Maricopa County!🙏🙏🙏
https://wendyrogers.org/wendy-rogers-petition-to-decertify-arizona-election-reaches-100k-signatures-gathering-unstoppable-momentum/
A quote from Senator Wendy Rogers ~
"President Trump knows I am fighting hard for election integrity, which is why he quoted me twice in the same week. If you agree with me and President Trump that we must recall our electors and decertify the 2020 election, add your name and let's get this done!"
Wendy Roger's website had been driven offline by high traffic demand for the petition on last week, but has since been restored. GO SIGN IT NOW ~ GOD Bless the PATRIOTS in Maricopa County!🙏🙏🙏
https://wendyrogers.org/wendy-rogers-petition-to-decertify-arizona-election-reaches-100k-signatures-gathering-unstoppable-momentum/
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