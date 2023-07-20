Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Machine Produces Water 🌊💦 From Thin Air
channel image
Rational TV
3 Subscribers
121 views
Published 20 hours ago

Engineer Moses West invented a machine that pulls fresh water from thin air. His invention costs less than what utility companies charge for 'treating' and bringing water through pipes.

Keywords
machineafricainventorafricandroughtafrican americanmoses westflint michiganfree water

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket