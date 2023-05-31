Create New Account
The joy of rain, an infrequent experience these past few decades, in Perth, Western Australia MVI_1906-7merged
EK the Urban Yeti
Published 16 hours ago |
What a delight it was this afternoon to go outside, under the eaves, and enjoy a reasonably intense and prolonged shower of rain. Our wettest few weeks, on average, are ahead, and we must get the rain now or, usually, we miss out on our annual average.

Keywords
environmentclimatefloodsraindroughtwater shortagessouth western australia

