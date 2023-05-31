The joy of rain, an infrequent experience these past few decades, in Perth, Western Australia MVI_1906-7merged

What a delight it was this afternoon to go
outside, under the eaves, and enjoy a reasonably intense and prolonged shower
of rain. Our wettest few weeks, on average, are ahead, and we must get the rain
now or, usually, we miss out on our annual average.
