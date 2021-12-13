We Are The Prey! Propoganda and Fear

Dr. Mercola interviews Dr. Peter Breggin Aug. 15 2021



We are in the middle of the biggest, most effective propaganda war in the history of the world, designed to make us helpless, obedient and docile. The end goal is to create a totalitarian world regime.

In psychotherapy, people who've been abused often cannot identify the abuse as evil. They can't bear to think there are people who take pleasure from injury and domination. Citizens across the world are currently being abused, and must face the fact that there are evil people intentionally trying to hurt them.

In 2015, a scientific paper announced they had the means to create a pandemic. The research was funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and carried out at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Dr. Breggin discusses what he and his wife Ginger Breggin have found in their research, that they document in their book: COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey.



The book is available everywhere in bookstores and the epub/Kindle/Nook version is on sale through 2021.