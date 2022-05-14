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5/13/2022: Mile Guo: The COVID vaccine disasters will lead to the darkest age of human history: there will be extreme shortage of food, collapse of fiat currencies, digital currencies and financial products. The Hong Kong dollar will disappear and RMB will become ghost money