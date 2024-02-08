Pastor Andrew teaches on 2 Corinthians 1:1-4 The God of All Comfort.
We can have confidence that no matter how bad things may seem for the moment, God can provide us with comfort through that situation.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.