James lesson #85; The doctrine of dispensations is often questioned yet it is the truth of the plan of GOD. Noting in 1Timothy 1, we can see the word dispensation used as in several scriptures in the New Testament and Timothy is being trained to keep the accuracy of teaching the full plan of God. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!