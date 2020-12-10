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Banksters Flee New York City - #NewWorldNextWeek
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100 views • December 10, 2020
corbettreport

Welcome to New World Next Week - the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:

Story #1: Media Silence Deafening as Fmr. Clinton Aide Confirms Epstein Ties
https://bit.ly/37QPunz

Vanity Fair: Confessions of a Clintonworld Exile
https://archive.is/dJCMK

Bush, Clinton Vow To Join Obama for Televised COVID Vaccination
https://bit.ly/3n7gxBB

Trump Said He’d Stop ‘Endless Wars,’ Afghan Airstrikes Increased Civilian Deaths By 330%
https://bit.ly/3m2XTcP

PDF: Afghanistan’s Rising Civilian Death Toll Due to Airstrikes, 2017-2020
https://bit.ly/3oEquXK

17 States Join Texas Request for Supreme Court to Overturn Biden Wins In Four States
https://bit.ly/3oEMb9S

Biden to Have Most Diverse, Intersectional Cabinet Of Mass Murderers Ever Assembled
https://bit.ly/3oGTZb4

SEARCH - Teneo Ukraine - Then you'll go Hummmmmm
https://bit.ly/2LnyDRX

Story #2: Goldman Eyes Florida Exit As Financial Exodus from New York Continues
https://bit.ly/3m7iLQ6

Hewlett Packard Leaving California For Texas As Golden State Exodus Continues
https://bit.ly/3qH4YDt

Ring Of Power: Empire Of The City
https://bit.ly/3ngGD5r

Story #3: Former Israeli Space Security Chief Says Aliens Exist, Humanity Not Ready
https://bit.ly/2W2v3hW

How to Fake an Alien Invasion
https://bit.ly/2JHW4oJ

An EMP False Flag?
https://bit.ly/3gxtke5

Visit NewWorldNextWeek.com to get previous episodes in various formats to download, burn and share. And as always, stay up-to-date by subscribing to the feeds from Corbett Report (https://corbettreport.com/support) and Media Monarchy (https://mediamonarchy.com/join).

Those in the US who want to support our work can send cash, check or money order (payable to James Evan Pilato) to:

Media Monarchy
c/o James Evan Pilato
P.O. Box 22486
Santa Fe, NM 87502-2486

Thank You.
License
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Keywords
trumpfloridaclintonbidenafghanistannew york cityepsteinnewworldnextweekbanksters flee
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