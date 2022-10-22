NIGHT SHADOWS 10212022 -- John Vandeventer, Larry Taylor & Stewart Round Table on Paranormal

October is speeding by and the rumbles of a major nuclear war are building, as NATO and the Western Powers keep pushing Putin into a corner. Now they are saying that Putin was going to use a nuke in Ukraine! Obviously, it is UN/USA/NATO that would set off a nuke and blame it on Russia. The Bible tells us that Babylon/USA/CIA are the evil ones trying to set up a Western run New World Order, while Putin., XI and others want the EAST to run the New World Order, the clash of the Titans and the Giants comes into mind. These are the LAST DAYS, of that there is no doubt whatsoever. The Psalm Two war is reaching the apex as EVIL rises up to control the world under ANTICHRIST. Larry, John and Stewart will be discussing world news and the paranormal on tonight's show...

