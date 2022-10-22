NIGHT SHADOWS 10212022 -- John Vandeventer, Larry Taylor & Stewart Round Table on Paranormal

October is speeding by and the rumbles of a major nuclear war are building, as NATO and the Western Powers keep pushing Putin into a corner. Now they are saying that Putin was going to use a nuke in Ukraine! Obviously, it is UN/USA/NATO that would set off a nuke and blame it on Russia. The Bible tells us that Babylon/USA/CIA are the evil ones trying to set up a Western run New World Order, while Putin., XI and others want the EAST to run the New World Order, the clash of the Titans and the Giants comes into mind. These are the LAST DAYS, of that there is no doubt whatsoever. The Psalm Two war is reaching the apex as EVIL rises up to control the world under ANTICHRIST. Larry, John and Stewart will be discussing world news and the paranormal on tonight's show...
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member at $9.95 per month: http://nightshadows.valueaddon.com/users/subscribe/56049f9a-993c-45ab-8d26-6e16c0a8a241
Get ALL 3 FREQUENCY ebooks, 2 monthly 40-page PDF magazines, daily news and MUCH MORE!!
Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940
The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
FREE!! Stewart Best’s “DARKLIGHT” – over 700 pages for free.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AOcDqr9AHip5TC-ueTShecKt9YcqYief/view
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.