Documenting Israel’s War Crimes Centre Stage (mirrored)

MIrrored from YouTube channel Al Jazeera English

9 Jan 2024

Omar Shakir is the Israel and Palestine director at Human Rights Watch. He has spent years documenting and investigating human rights abuses and Israeli crimes against humanity across Israel and the occupied Palestinian Territories. He joins Al Jazeera presenter Rawaa Auge on Centre Stage to explain the processes and difficulties in carrying out his job as well as provide an overview of the long list of crimes Israel has committed against Palestinians.





This episode is produced in partnership with the Islam and Muslims Initiative, an international platform that connects Muslims and non-Muslims in the realms of religion, politics, business, media, academia and civil society.





