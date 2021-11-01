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Vermont, the most vaccinated state, sees unprecedented spike in COVID infections
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90 views • November 01, 2021
Vermont has a higher percentage of residents vaccinated against COVID-19 than any other state in the county.
Yet it also now has the case count it has never seen since the start of the pandemic.
Is this part of a pattern? It sure looks that way.
References
https://archive.ph/f9e8W
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vermont
https://archive.ph/mIwZ8
https://peakd.com/hive-109255/@borepstein/israeli-data-show-the-futility-of-the-covid-vaccination-campaign-in-affecting-the-pandemic
https://peakd.com/hive-109255/@borepstein/ozofbthh
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Yet it also now has the case count it has never seen since the start of the pandemic.
Is this part of a pattern? It sure looks that way.
References
https://archive.ph/f9e8W
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vermont
https://archive.ph/mIwZ8
https://peakd.com/hive-109255/@borepstein/israeli-data-show-the-futility-of-the-covid-vaccination-campaign-in-affecting-the-pandemic
https://peakd.com/hive-109255/@borepstein/ozofbthh
Social media links
Locals: https://borisepstein.locals.com/
Gab: https://gab.com/borepstein
Minds: https://www.minds.com/borepstein/
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/borepstein
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/borepstein/
Website
https://borisepstein.info/
Support
Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/borepstein
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/roarofsanity
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