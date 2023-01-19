Create New Account
WE WILL ALL SOON BE SLAVES - OPERATION WARP SPEED A LIE - THE VIRUS FRAUD
The Prisoner
Published 16 hours ago
With the continuation of 5G being erected around the world, we will all soon be slaves.
Operation Warp Speed was a total lie. A few months they said to have a vaccine when in fact it was already 10 years in the making.
No Virus has ever been isolated meaning the word VIRUS is nothing but a Fraud.
CDC to investigate links to covid19 injuries like strokes and heart attacks.

Mirrored - wil paranormal

