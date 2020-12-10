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The DSM is the engine that drives a $330 billion psychiatric industry.
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38 views • December 10, 2020
Using the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, psychiatrists can enforce psychiatric drugging, seize your children and even take away your most precious personal freedoms.
Using it, psychiatrists can label anyone walking the Earth today as mentally ill.
Depicted as diagnostic tools, the DSM and ICD are not only used to diagnose mental and emotional disturbances and prescribe “treatment,” but also to resolve child custody battles, discrimination cases based on alleged psychiatric disability, augment court testimony, modify education, and much more. In fact, whenever a psychiatric opinion is sought or offered, the DSM or the ICD are presented and, increasingly accepted, as the final word on sanity, insanity, and so-called mental illness.
DSM has become so widely relied upon within society that it has taken on the aura of scientific fact.
Millions now use and believe in its diagnostic abilities, never once suspecting that the whole premise and the system itself are fraudulent.
These people are at risk of making seriously wrong, even fatal, turns in either their own lives, or the lives of others.
https://www.cchr.org/documentaries/diagnostic-and-statistical-manual/
Knowing nothing about the mind, the brain, or about the underlying causes of mental disturbance, psychiatry still sears the brain with electroshock, tears it with psychosurgery and deadens it with dangerous drugs.
CCHR created the psychiatric drug side effects search engine to provide the public with easily understandable information on the documented risks of psychiatric drugs.
It is provided as a free public service by CCHR International: https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
Your search will yield a summary of the following three different sources of data on documented psychiatric drug risks:
1. International drug regulatory warnings.
2. Studies published in worldwide medical journals.
3. Adverse reaction reports filed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration between 2004-2012, by doctors, pharmacists, health care providers, attorneys and consumers.
Only by providing all the facts about the risks of psychiatric treatment can we possibly reduce the number of victims who unfortunately learn this truth through personal tragedy.
CCHR provides information that psychiatrists and pharmaceutical companies do not want you to know.
By educating yourself with the facts about psychiatry, you will have the information you need to never become a victim of this vicious pseudo-science.
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html
Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html
CCHR's Psychiatric Drug Side Effects Search Engine
https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
Using it, psychiatrists can label anyone walking the Earth today as mentally ill.
Depicted as diagnostic tools, the DSM and ICD are not only used to diagnose mental and emotional disturbances and prescribe “treatment,” but also to resolve child custody battles, discrimination cases based on alleged psychiatric disability, augment court testimony, modify education, and much more. In fact, whenever a psychiatric opinion is sought or offered, the DSM or the ICD are presented and, increasingly accepted, as the final word on sanity, insanity, and so-called mental illness.
DSM has become so widely relied upon within society that it has taken on the aura of scientific fact.
Millions now use and believe in its diagnostic abilities, never once suspecting that the whole premise and the system itself are fraudulent.
These people are at risk of making seriously wrong, even fatal, turns in either their own lives, or the lives of others.
https://www.cchr.org/documentaries/diagnostic-and-statistical-manual/
Knowing nothing about the mind, the brain, or about the underlying causes of mental disturbance, psychiatry still sears the brain with electroshock, tears it with psychosurgery and deadens it with dangerous drugs.
CCHR created the psychiatric drug side effects search engine to provide the public with easily understandable information on the documented risks of psychiatric drugs.
It is provided as a free public service by CCHR International: https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
Your search will yield a summary of the following three different sources of data on documented psychiatric drug risks:
1. International drug regulatory warnings.
2. Studies published in worldwide medical journals.
3. Adverse reaction reports filed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration between 2004-2012, by doctors, pharmacists, health care providers, attorneys and consumers.
Only by providing all the facts about the risks of psychiatric treatment can we possibly reduce the number of victims who unfortunately learn this truth through personal tragedy.
CCHR provides information that psychiatrists and pharmaceutical companies do not want you to know.
By educating yourself with the facts about psychiatry, you will have the information you need to never become a victim of this vicious pseudo-science.
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html
Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html
CCHR's Psychiatric Drug Side Effects Search Engine
https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
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