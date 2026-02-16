Larry C. Johnson & Col. Larry Wilkerson: Attacking Iran Could Trigger Nuclear War

A US military analyst warns that a potential US attack on Iran would be "absolute madness" and a strategic disaster. Despite Trump's claims of pursuing peace, the US is deploying F-35s and naval forces, but the analyst argues the military logistics don't add up. Aircraft carriers would be vulnerable 1,000 miles offshore, with insufficient range and missile defenses that could be overwhelmed by an Iranian "swarm attack." A retired colonel adds that losing a carrier would mean thousands of casualties with no rescue plan. The discussion highlights Iran's massive missile arsenal, the failure of past Israeli strikes, and the terrifying risk of the conflict escalating to a nuclear exchange, potentially involving Israel, Saudi Arabia, or Pakistan.

