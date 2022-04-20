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WALK SIGNALS NOT WORKING AT VERY DANGEROUS INTERSECTION IN QUEEN CREEK ARIZONA
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40 views • April 20, 2022
2 Nonworking walk signal lights endangering pedestrians at very dangerous, busy intersection at S. Ellsworth & Walnut road Queen Creek Arizona.
During my investigation of this town, I've found hundreds of extremely ugly, cookie cutter mcmansions(mostly empty future "refugee" housing)but major negligence and no attention paid to tne dangerous traffic situation and non working walk signals(across the street from Queen Creek junior high school). There are also very few streetlamps endangering drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians.
During my investigation of this town, I've found hundreds of extremely ugly, cookie cutter mcmansions(mostly empty future "refugee" housing)but major negligence and no attention paid to tne dangerous traffic situation and non working walk signals(across the street from Queen Creek junior high school). There are also very few streetlamps endangering drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians.
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