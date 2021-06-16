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Eric Clapton Speaks Out On His Vaccine Injury - Oracle Films (Part 1 / 2)
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1161 views • June 16, 2021
Tears in heaven.
"Eric Clapton: Exclusive & Uncensored | Oracle Films"
Please share this link around. Even to those that are still not questioning.
This is a very grounded, and honest interview, based on Eric's first-hand experience.
It is our hope that this interview will inspire more within the public eye to speak out.
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/v/Eh55Dz
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OracleFilms:1/Eric-Clapton---Oracle-Films-Interview-Part-1_HD:8?r=EPrs4aBK5AuJKJCNxG9kGHS96ytPAvbb
Rumble: https://rumble.com/vihkjv-eric-clapton-exclusive-and-uncensored-oracle-films.html
YouTube: https://youtu.be/4OHmMKrVbNk
Share. Download. Reupload: https://we.tl/t-Ww6bjiG9Y2
What did you think of the interview?
t.me/OracleFilms
t.me/robinmg
#LovenotFear
"Eric Clapton: Exclusive & Uncensored | Oracle Films"
Please share this link around. Even to those that are still not questioning.
This is a very grounded, and honest interview, based on Eric's first-hand experience.
It is our hope that this interview will inspire more within the public eye to speak out.
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/v/Eh55Dz
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OracleFilms:1/Eric-Clapton---Oracle-Films-Interview-Part-1_HD:8?r=EPrs4aBK5AuJKJCNxG9kGHS96ytPAvbb
Rumble: https://rumble.com/vihkjv-eric-clapton-exclusive-and-uncensored-oracle-films.html
YouTube: https://youtu.be/4OHmMKrVbNk
Share. Download. Reupload: https://we.tl/t-Ww6bjiG9Y2
What did you think of the interview?
t.me/OracleFilms
t.me/robinmg
#LovenotFear
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