Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Vaccine Induced Clots
57 views
channel image
Son of the Republic
Published 15 hours ago |

Vax Clots Found In Living Patients

* Dr. Ana Mihalcea is an internal medicine physician with 20 years of experience — and part of an international collaborative research group investigating possible nanotechnology inside the ’rona shots.

* She details her groundbreaking discovery that hydrogel blood clots are forming in living vaxxed patients.

* These blood clots appear to be made of filaments and hydrogel plastic.

* We are witnessing the merging of synthetic biology with human biology.

* This is affecting both the jabbed and unjabbed.


The Stew Peters Show | 2 June 2023

https://rumble.com/v2roea4-microscopic-tech-found-in-vaccinated-blood-clots-discovered-in-living-patie.html

Keywords
big pharmavaccine injurygenocidedepopulationpopulation reductionbioweaponvaxadverse eventdemocidebiowarfarejabnanotechcoronaviruscovidplandemicboostermrnahydrogelblood clotsynthetic biologystew petersspike proteinclot shotdvtana mihalcea

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket