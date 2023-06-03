Vaccine Induced Clots

Vax Clots Found In Living Patients
* Dr. Ana Mihalcea is an internal medicine physician with 20 years of experience — and part of an international collaborative research group investigating possible nanotechnology inside the ’rona shots.
* She details her groundbreaking discovery that hydrogel blood clots are forming in living vaxxed patients.
* These blood clots appear to be made of filaments and hydrogel plastic.
* We are witnessing the merging of synthetic biology with human biology.
* This is affecting both the jabbed and unjabbed.
The Stew Peters Show | 2 June 2023
https://rumble.com/v2roea4-microscopic-tech-found-in-vaccinated-blood-clots-discovered-in-living-patie.html
