Kyle Rittenhouse’s Mother Joins Hannity ~ Exclusive Interview

Kyle Rittenhouse’s Mother Joins Hannity For an Exclusive Interview – Says Biden And Others “Defamed” Her Son: “Joe Did it For The Votes”



On Thursday night – just hours after the state prosecution rested their case against her son – Wendy Rittenhouse joined Fox News‘ Sean Hannity for an exclusive interview about the trial.



The mother of 3 was extremely emotional as she recalled what it was like to sit in the courtroom watching her son give his extremely difficult testimony.



She also slammed Joe Biden and other prominent public figures for inexplicably “defaming” her son despite the overwhelming evidence that shows Kyle acted in self-defense.



Members of the media, as well as several powerful politicians – most notably then-candidate Biden – called Kyle Rittenhouse a “white supremacist” and a murderer in the aftermath of the Kenosha riots.



According to Wendy Rittenhouse, Biden specifically lied about her son “for the votes.”



To this day, she holds it against him and is still angry about his reckless comments that made things even worse for her son in the irrational court of public opinion.