SDA Prophecy Fullfills. 7 Missiles Hit Iran Presidential Palace. Iran General Dead. Khamenei Hides
29 views • 22 hours ago

7 missiles hit Ali Khamenei's office in Tehran, where is Iran's Supreme Leader hiding? Iran's political leadership was the main target of the first wave of coordinated US-Israeli strikes on Saturday morning, causing widespread fire in the region. The office of the Supreme Leader, as well as the residence of the Iranian president, were targeted, reflecting the US's intention to change the country's governance, according to a message from US President Donald Trump, who confirmed the launch of military action. Seven missiles were fired at the office of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Iran has not yet made any official statement on Khamenei's whereabouts, although a government source told Reuters he was not in Tehran and had been moved to a safe location. The residence of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani was also targeted, but there was no confirmation of any senior officials killed. The headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was also hit.


Beyond the region, could Iran order attacks abroad? Concerns are growing over the possibility that Tehran could mobilize criminal groups operating in the West.


Top Iran IRGC Commander Mohammad Pakpour Killed In Strikes: IsraelAmong the. most powerful men in Iran, Pakpour was IRGC commander for 260 days.


Iran Could Direct Proxies to Attack U.S. Targets Abroad, Officials Warn. Security officials are monitoring increasingly worrisome signs as President Trump considers another military campaign against Iran.


Another Ramadan, another wave of attacks targeting mosques and Muslim leaders. Within the first days of Ramadan, a Pennsylvania mosque was shot at, a Utah imam survived a targeted attack, and a man with an axe entered a Manchester mosque during prayers.


