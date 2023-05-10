Earlier Today's Missile Barrage being Launched from Gaza towards Ashkelon, Israel

⋯ Footage of the latest barrage being launched from Gaza towards Ashkelon, which resulted in the aforementioned impact.
Impacts were reported in several other cities, including Sderot.
Israel's "Iron Dome" struggling to keep pace with Palestinian rockets
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.