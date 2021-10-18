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$10+ Trillion 2020 Economic Stimulus Visualized in Physical Cash
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2 views • October 18, 2021
This infographic video visualizes in physical cash the $10+ Trillion that has been pledged to be printed in 2020 by US Gov and Federal Reserve. That's an average of ~$27 Billion per day.
Full infographic: https://demonocracy.info/infographics/usa/us_stimulus_package_10_trillion_2020/us_stimulus_package_10_trillion.html
Bailout packages:
2019-09-10 - $400+ Billion Bank Bailout 2019
2020-01-01 - $1.6 Trillion Bank Bailout 2020
2020-03-24 - $4 Trillion Fed Bailout of "Whatever it wants"
2020-03-26 - $2 Trillion US Government's Bailout
2020-04-09 - $2.3 Trillion Fed bailout for "Main Street"
2020-04-21 - $484 Billion Corona Virus Funding Bill (not shown)
Please share.
Soundtrack Composer: Lauris Reiniks
Soundtrack Copyright:
Track: Es Skrienu
Composer: Lauris Reiniks
Arranged by: Tomas Zemler
Original Song: https://youtu.be/dG8QJAM059I
Orchestral Version: https://youtu.be/XLtcY0QO1I4
Record Label: Micrec & EMI Music Publishing Baltics
http://www.micrecmusic.lv/
Permission to use soundtrack personally authorized by Lauris Reiniks
This media is copyrighted.
Full infographic: https://demonocracy.info/infographics/usa/us_stimulus_package_10_trillion_2020/us_stimulus_package_10_trillion.html
Bailout packages:
2019-09-10 - $400+ Billion Bank Bailout 2019
2020-01-01 - $1.6 Trillion Bank Bailout 2020
2020-03-24 - $4 Trillion Fed Bailout of "Whatever it wants"
2020-03-26 - $2 Trillion US Government's Bailout
2020-04-09 - $2.3 Trillion Fed bailout for "Main Street"
2020-04-21 - $484 Billion Corona Virus Funding Bill (not shown)
Please share.
Soundtrack Composer: Lauris Reiniks
Soundtrack Copyright:
Track: Es Skrienu
Composer: Lauris Reiniks
Arranged by: Tomas Zemler
Original Song: https://youtu.be/dG8QJAM059I
Orchestral Version: https://youtu.be/XLtcY0QO1I4
Record Label: Micrec & EMI Music Publishing Baltics
http://www.micrecmusic.lv/
Permission to use soundtrack personally authorized by Lauris Reiniks
This media is copyrighted.
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