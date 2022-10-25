Dr. Ryan Cole Explains the Dangers of the Spike Protein from the Vax

EpochTV | American Thought Leaders - Jan Jekielek

From ‘Wildfire Cancers’ to Foot-Long Clotting Cascades, Dr. Ryan Cole Explains the Dangers of the Spike ProteinI sit down again with pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole for an update on the alarming trends he and his colleagues have seen since the rollout of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, including the rise of “wildfire cancers” and the emergence of large blood clots.

Interview by EpochTV's American Thought Leaders - Jan Jekielek

“The cells don’t lie. The clots don’t lie. The damaged organs don’t lie,” Cole says.

Cole breaks down the mechanisms by which the spike protein can cause the symptoms being reported, from brain fog to reactivated Epstein-Barr virus to changes in hormonal cycles.

Source:

https://www.theepochtimes.com/from-wildfire-cancers-to-foot-long-clots-dr-ryan-cole-explains-the-dangers-of-the-spike-protein_4813813.html